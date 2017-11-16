Hudson Biko/Pieced by HB
i looked upon a sky painted
in shades of light blue
blended amongst touches
of reflection and introspection
as thoughts refused to let go
and minds began to seek clarity.
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Anton Repponen
