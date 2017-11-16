Ivory Brushed with Starlight

This piece was originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

are you angel or demon

man with ivory wings

brushed with starlight

and indigo eyes?

you are still

silent

but your ancient eyes say

that you have seen the color

of my soul

have studied it contours

your nostrils flair slightly

scenting my blood in the air

you see the crisscrosses

carved deep on my palms

at your knowing look

the knife in my hand drops

from suddenly nerveless fingers

blood wells from the cuts

dripping to the ground

consecrating the earth

you gently capture my wrists

cup my hands in yours

as golden tears drop from your

otherworldly eyes

fall onto my damaged skin

transfixed I watch your sorrow

heal my wounds

you release my hands

to cup my face reverently

your kiss is honey and cardamom

i am filled with your light

and as your soul expands

to fill all my damaged places

i see the cosmos dance in my head

understand the mysteries of the oceans

feel the warmth of the sun

and in a flash of brilliant understanding

know that my humble heart

matters to you

and I am transformed

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved