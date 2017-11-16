Ivory Brushed with Starlight

This piece was originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective
are you angel or demon
man with ivory wings
brushed with starlight
and indigo eyes?
you are still
silent
but your ancient eyes say
that you have seen the color
of my soul
have studied it contours
your nostrils flair slightly
scenting my blood in the air
you see the crisscrosses
carved deep on my palms
at your knowing look
the knife in my hand drops
from suddenly nerveless fingers
blood wells from the cuts
dripping to the ground
consecrating the earth
you gently capture my wrists
cup my hands in yours
as golden tears drop from your
otherworldly eyes
fall onto my damaged skin
transfixed I watch your sorrow
heal my wounds
you release my hands
to cup my face reverently
your kiss is honey and cardamom
i am filled with your light
and as your soul expands
to fill all my damaged places
i see the cosmos dance in my head
understand the mysteries of the oceans
feel the warmth of the sun
and in a flash of brilliant understanding
know that my humble heart
matters to you
and I am transformed
