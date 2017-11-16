Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Aurora Phoenix/Dangerous Seduction

The dark calls
with many hungered tongues
its asymmetrical seduction
sweeps and keeps
me off my feet
Dark is a sensual vampire
summoning in a sublingual murmur
caressing abashed tresses
kissing with fangs hidden
until my neck is bared
Dark, the spellbinding wizard
mouths against my breast
in verses near liturgical
with sorcery of velvet
it unwinds my breath
Dark, a crafty conjurer
slips beneath my skin
beguiling inner opening
with falsity prophetic
it curls around my core
Dark, the deft magician
lures my parched soul
deftly eats defenses
I inhale deep infinity
trembling toward submission
Dark plays me, fiddle-like
tempts of little deaths
bridge bowed and back arched
I hover near oblivion
beyond its gaping maw
Moon arises silvery
softly wise and cool
illuminates dark’s perfidy
the end of sanity
bewitchment of sweet release
The dark wanted
to make love to me
it argued an enticing case
the moon swallowed delusions
helped me to tell it no
I spent over 2 decades as a clinical psychologist, as well as mother and partner. My world was decimated when I was suddenly incarcerated 2 and a half years ago. My writing was born in that caged existence – not a choice but a soul-saving necessity. I write as Aurora Phoenix at Insights from “Inside”