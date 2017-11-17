Laying Awake in the Darkness-John W. Leys/Darkness of His Dreams

Darkness of His Dreams

I’ve felt old and ancient

Since I was 12 years old,

Worn out, road weary,

For reasons unexplained

Living in the Cleaver household

In an idyllic isolated Oregon valley.

It made me want to believe in reincarnation,

The only explanation for the

Spread thin butter feeling

That started in the 3rd grade

When I reasoned out

That death meant oblivion

Not fluffy clouds and angels,

Training myself not to think of it,

To fend off the icy black hole

Opening under my sternum,

Crushing everything within its event horizon.

I lay in bed, tears streaming cheeks,

meaninglesness pressing down; suffocating

I start to scream,

Pretending to have had a nightmare,

So my mother will come, hold, and console.

Unable to articulate the existential crisis

Of an 8 year old boy.

10/26-10/28/17