Inspired by You + Me’s haunting cover of No Ordinary Love
Reaching across
a distance
more formidable
than miles
fathoms
leagues
you reached out
your hand
to where I stood
alone
in all my protective titanium armor
trembling
afraid
You offered me nothing less
than your beating heart
Nothing more than this moment
this chance
You said
Jump
I won’t let you fall
Your eyes holding truth
your sweet smile steady
your voice so full
of strength
hope
trust
that even I
believed I could fly
That we could fly
So I jumped. . .
