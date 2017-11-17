No Ordinary Love

Inspired by You + Me’s haunting cover of No Ordinary Love

Reaching across

a distance

more formidable

than miles

fathoms

leagues

you reached out

your hand

to where I stood

alone

in all my protective titanium armor

trembling

afraid

You offered me nothing less

than your beating heart

Nothing more than this moment

this chance

You said

Jump

I won’t let you fall

Your eyes holding truth

your sweet smile steady

your voice so full

of strength

hope

trust

that even I

believed I could fly

That we could fly

So I jumped. . .

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

 

