Our full heart- Candice Daquin/The Feathered Sleep

Deeply moving verse from Candice Daquin
Nine told me
love was chasing and pinching
love was not, little boys grabbing fleshy parts
love was sharing the last Xmas chocolate
and wiping the stains with the corner of your cardigan
Sixteen told me
love was chasing and pinching
love was not, young men grabbing fleshy parts
love was found beneath eider down
finding out the workings of bodies yet grown
and the tender string of hearts unaware of how
deep their timber could sound
Twenty five told me
love was chasing and pinching
love was not, shorn-haired women in bars, grabbing fleshy parts
love was discovered in the shape of a woman’s mouth
how it resembled the moon covered over with darkness
culminating in a smile that stole
the very backbone of words
Forty told me
love was chasing and pinching
love was not, middle-aged men in Starbucks, grabbing fleshy parts
love was molded from piano keys…
View original post 84 more words