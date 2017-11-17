The Daily Song: Matthew Koma – Hard To Love

Lyricist： Matthew Koma, Frederic Kennedy, Max Collins, Beck & Carl Stephenson Composer： Matthew Koma, Frederic Kennedy, Max Collins, Beck & Carl Stephenson

I rule the world from my sweat pants

I got a bitchin’ collection of headbands

I don’t wanna go out and see your friend’s band

Tell me when you had enough, enough, enough’s enough

I’m OCD with panic attacks

I got a thing for Japanese dry snacks

My voice was on like every fuckin’ house track

Tell me when you heard enough, enough, enough’s enough

But hear me out this time my love

I’m tryna be someone you want

Your friends will tell you “Whitney, are you taking drugs?

You see something no one else does”

‘Cause I’m hard to love

I’m hard to love

Yellow tiger on a leash

A diamond in the rough

The heart is in the right places

But I’m hard to love, I’m hard to love

But you mean everything to me

Don’t let me mess it up

‘Cause you’re the only one I

Plus I’m just hard to love

My heart is in the right places

But I’m hard to love

Day and night at the studio

When I get home I reek of weed and I’m moody though

You say you can’t pick up and follow when my tummy rolls

I got a red eye to New York, tomorrow we’ll talk

And if you want a true gentleman

That’s a sport that I don’t got any medals in

I’m a sole that your shoes oughtta settle in

Show me a little bit of trust, just a touch

But hear me out this time my love

I’m tryna be something I’m not

Your friends will tell you “Whitney, are you taking drugs?

Smoke ’em from his little black plugs”

‘Cause I’m hard to love

I’m hard to love

Yellow tiger on a leash

A diamond in the rough

The heart is in the right places

But I’m hard to love, I’m hard to love

But you mean everything to me

Don’t let me mess it up

‘Cause you’re the only one I

Plus I’m just hard to love

But you mean everything to me

Don’t let me mess it up

‘Cause you’re the only one I

Plus I’m just hard to love

Soy un perdedor

I’m a loser baby

So why don’t you thrill me

Soy un perdedor

I’m a loser baby

So why don’t you thrill me

Yellow tiger on a leash

A diamond in the rough

The heart is in the right places

But I’m hard to love, I’m hard to love

But you mean everything to me

Don’t let me mess it up

‘Cause you’re the only one I

Plus I’m just hard to love

(Soy un perdedor)

Yellow tiger on a leash

A diamond in the rough

The heart is in the right places

But I’m hard to love

(Soy un perdedor)

But you mean everything to me

Don’t let me mess it up

‘Cause you’re the only one I

Plus, but I’m hard to love