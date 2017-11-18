The Daily Song:Before You Exit/Clouds

Heart-breaker from Before You Exit.
“Clouds”
Cold cold night in June
Somehow I knew you
Kept on dancing throughAnd you jumped on a flight in the
Darkest of blues, took a trip to paradise
Through the stars and back over the moon
Oh, tell me it’s true, oh
Please just tell me you’re alright
Are you way up in the sky
Laughing, smiling, looking down
Saying “one day we’ll meet in the clouds”
Up in the clouds
No one I knew stood
Half as bright as you
But now you shine on
The perfect avenue
And the light that you left it helps me to see
A way through all the bitterness
A way to who I really want to be
Oh, light up the streets, oh
Please just tell me you’re alright
Are you way up in the sky
Laughing, smiling, looking down
Saying “one day we’ll meet in the clouds”
Up in the clouds
Some nights I still hear your whispers
And your memories they hang like a picture
Oh, and you’ll always be just like a sister
Some nights I still see your smile
Your number I wish I could dial
Oh, but I can’t wait to talk for a while, oh
Please just tell me you’re alright
Are you way up in the sky
Laughing, smiling, looking down
I know one day we’ll meet in the clouds
Up in the clouds