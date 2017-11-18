The Daily Song:Before You Exit/Clouds

Heart-breaker from Before You Exit.

“Clouds”

Time tried to stop oneCold cold night in JuneSomehow I knew youKept on dancing throughAnd you jumped on a flight in theDarkest of blues, took a trip to paradiseThrough the stars and back over the moonOh, tell me it’s true, oh

Please just tell me you’re alright

Are you way up in the sky

Laughing, smiling, looking down

Saying “one day we’ll meet in the clouds”

Up in the clouds

No one I knew stood

Half as bright as you

But now you shine on

The perfect avenue

And the light that you left it helps me to see

A way through all the bitterness

A way to who I really want to be

Oh, light up the streets, oh

Please just tell me you’re alright

Are you way up in the sky

Laughing, smiling, looking down

Saying “one day we’ll meet in the clouds”

Up in the clouds

Some nights I still hear your whispers

And your memories they hang like a picture

Oh, and you’ll always be just like a sister

Some nights I still see your smile

Your number I wish I could dial

Oh, but I can’t wait to talk for a while, oh

Please just tell me you’re alright

Are you way up in the sky

Laughing, smiling, looking down

I know one day we’ll meet in the clouds

Up in the clouds