I can feel your heartache
In the shape of your words
The sound of your voice
The very breath you exhale
It is an invisible weight
That holds you close to the ground
I can feel your heartache
I see that you are
Nearing the end of yourself
I want to reach across the miles
And enfold you in my arms
Rest your head
On my shoulder
Stroke your hair
While you weep
Keep you safe
While you break
Lend you my strength
As our tears intermingle
Saline pearls
I can feel your heartache
It is piercing
beautiful
terrifying
Picture my hand on your heart
My voice whispering in your ear
Reminding you that I am near
All you have to do is breathe
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved