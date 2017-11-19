I can feel your heartache

In the shape of your words

The sound of your voice

The very breath you exhale

It is an invisible weight

That holds you close to the ground

I can feel your heartache

I see that you are

Nearing the end of yourself

I want to reach across the miles

And enfold you in my arms

Rest your head

On my shoulder

Stroke your hair

While you weep

Keep you safe

While you break

Lend you my strength

As our tears intermingle

Saline pearls

I can feel your heartache

It is piercing

beautiful

terrifying

Picture my hand on your heart

My voice whispering in your ear

Reminding you that I am near

All you have to do is breathe

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved