Do you kneel
on cold flagstone floor
when confessing to me
those sins
you longed to keep hidden?
Those human failings
dark deeds
fatal flaws
incongruent
with the self-portrait
you handed me
in gilt-edged frame
guileless smile on your face
Did you think me
judge and jury
meting out Old Testament justice?
Harsh faced priest
behind the confessional wall
powerful enough
to damn you to hell?
Avenging angel?
I do not keep the gods
on speed dial
I am no stone cold bitch
dripping paint brush in hand
ready to paint the letter
of your shame
on your chest
I am sorry
that the lies and omissions
you protected so fiercely
have caught up with you
cracked your beautiful facade
I am sorry
that you are so fearful
that I cannot love your imperfect truth
Image courtesy of Alexander Berdin-Lazursky & Pinterest
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved