BRIMFUL OF GRIM 2 – Collaboration – A.G. Diedericks & Kindra M. Austin

Wonderfully grim writing from Kindra Austin and A.G. Diedericks
He is the rain on a cold grey day—
the arthritis that ravages my bones
and when he breathes, it’s a Nor’easter wind—
I’m blown apart; shattered;
scattered; kicked about like autumn leaves,
dead
Unwritten letters from our post-mortem breathe life into her apparition
Like the weather; she returns to season fresh wounds
Blood pressure tantamount to a volcanic mountain; she hikes my temperature
Fuego, fuego! I give him fever; raze his green earth
while he does freeze mine
I exhale phantoms in billowing bursts
and weep for the fugitive memories
Her frosted ribcage collides with the arson in my heart; two souls, cremated
We paint every town red;
Ours is a match that burns all bridges
We’re on a road to revive the great depression
Ghouls are we without restitution—
to Hell with intuition
Gods warring are we without resolution—
fuck the institution
I suck on his brimstone,
a…
