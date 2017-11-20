How to Join Whisper and the Roar or Submit Guest Writing

Are you a fan of exceptional writing? Are you a writer of poetry, prose, essay or short fiction? Do you consider yourself a feminist?

Whisper and the Roar is currently recruiting new Collective Members as well as guest writers.

Submission Guidelines for Whisper and the Roar:

Send up to 3 pieces of original writing in either PDF or Word document attached to an email that includes your real name as well as the name you publish your writing under. Although we prefer previously unpublished work, we will consider published work as long as it has ONLY been published on a blog. You must own the rights to any work you submit to Whisper and the Roar

Include a brief biography that includes a link to your website/social media site where readers can go to read more of your writing.

Please attach a suggested image for each piece of writing that you submit

Understand that you will not be paid for your submission. We are a small collective, and can only offer support in building your platform and showing your work to our own audience.

Allow up to 2-4 weeks for a response.

Send submissions with Whisper and the Roar in the Subject Line to: christine.e.ray@gmail.com

Whisper and the Roar is a sister site of the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective.

We are looking for top caliber submissions that can stand up with our Whisper and the Roar regular contributors. If you are not familiar with Whisper and the Roar, please visit the site.

What does it mean to become a member of Whisper and the Roar Literary Collective?

Collective members are expected to: