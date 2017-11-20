secrets she had been keeping
mostly from herself
weighed her down
crushed her
like boulders hung from a yoke
across her shoulders
as if chains designed for a basilisk
shackled her ankles and wrists
she gathered her courage
found her will
found her strength
started to shed these heavy secrets
one by one
like iridescent dragon scales
they littered the ground around her
like a mosaic tile floor
she could not shed the heart ache
the deep shame
loneliness
isolation
quite so easily
but it was so much easier to breathe
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved