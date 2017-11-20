Spark-Olde Punk

The brilliant Olde Punk walks straight through the black gates
Involved evolution
inflated diatribe of
incessant tunnel vision
enticing indecision
edible cataclysms
enchant the martyrs
with your cynicism
I may be a sinner
but I walk straight
Under the black gates
the smiling criticism
and crimson banners
heads on stakes
ten thousand times
your sword falls on
our necks
before the break
invested insubordination
trivial instigation
social disintegration
tasting degradation
entropic devolution
igniting a revolution
we are coming
we are running
we are marching
we are coming…
for you.