The Daily Song: All or Nothing/Ryan Montbleau (feat. Tall Heights)

Such evocative poetry to explore

All or Nothing

Not for nothing

But you look so lonely

Out on the back stairs

Like you lost the only thing

Keeping you here

So the rest disappears

All or nothing

You keep one eye open

But you keep both eyes crying

You’re recklessly hoping

To rearrange time

It ain’t no magic trick, dear

Make the clock disappear

All or nothing

Hold on for one more day

I know it’s not all getting better

Brief little moments

Sure have a way of coming together

With a word that can’t be spoken

And it only says something

The porch light is shining

But your back is turned to it

You shape the light

When your shadow cuts through it

It ain’t no magic trick, dear

Get in or get out of here

All or nothing

Hold on for one more day

I know it’s not all just getting better

Brief little moments

Sure have a way of coming together

With a word that can’t be spoken

And it only says something

Love love when it’s on

Crave it when it’s gone

And if you need some advice

Look to the tide

And hang on

Hold on for one more day

I know it’s not all getting better

Brief little moments

Sure have a way of coming together

Coming together

Oh, with a word

A word that can’t be spoken

With a word that can’t be spoken

Sweet little moments

Sure have a way of coming around

Coming around

With a word that can’t be spoken

With a word that can’t be spoken

With a word that can’t be spoken

And it only says something