The Daily Song: All or Nothing/Ryan Montbleau (feat. Tall Heights)

Posted in The Daily SongTagged , ,

Such evocative poetry to explore

 

All or Nothing

Not for nothing
But you look so lonely
Out on the back stairs
Like you lost the only thing
Keeping you here
So the rest disappears
All or nothing

You keep one eye open
But you keep both eyes crying
You’re recklessly hoping
To rearrange time
It ain’t no magic trick, dear
Make the clock disappear
All or nothing

Hold on for one more day
I know it’s not all getting better
Brief little moments
Sure have a way of coming together
With a word that can’t be spoken
And it only says something

The porch light is shining
But your back is turned to it
You shape the light
When your shadow cuts through it
It ain’t no magic trick, dear
Get in or get out of here
All or nothing

Hold on for one more day
I know it’s not all just getting better
Brief little moments
Sure have a way of coming together
With a word that can’t be spoken
And it only says something

Love love when it’s on
Crave it when it’s gone
And if you need some advice
Look to the tide
And hang on

Hold on for one more day
I know it’s not all getting better
Brief little moments
Sure have a way of coming together
Coming together

Oh, with a word
A word that can’t be spoken
With a word that can’t be spoken
Sweet little moments
Sure have a way of coming around
Coming around

With a word that can’t be spoken
With a word that can’t be spoken
With a word that can’t be spoken

And it only says something

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s