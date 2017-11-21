Inspired by the name of a Matthew Mayfield song

Her name was December

she blew in with the last autumn leaves

swirling red, yellow and orange

‘round her head

She could be warm

like golden lights in a window

in a dark unforgiving night

laugh like a bell

promising all the surprise

all the joy

of an unopened gift

She could turn cool

distant pale eyes turned inwards

at a storm brewing

that only she could see

her touch the sting of sleet

her kiss hard ice

stealing the warmth

from his skin

the life from his soul

