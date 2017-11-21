The Daily Song: Praying/Kesha

For every survivor who has almost given up

For every warrior who has found their voice

For every man, woman and child who has been made to feel shame for someone else’s sins

I salute your strength

Well, you almost had me fooled

Told me that I was nothing without you

Oh, but after everything you’ve done

I can thank you for how strong I have become ‘Cause you brought the flames and you put me through hell

I had to learn how to fight for myself

And we both know all the truth I could tell

I’ll just say this is “I wish you farewell” I hope you’re somewhere prayin’, prayin’

I hope your soul is changin’, changin’

I hope you find your peace

Falling on your knees, prayin’

I’m proud of who I am

No more monsters, I can breathe again

And you said that I was done

Well, you were wrong and now the best is yet to come

‘Cause I can make it on my own

And I don’t need you, I found a strength I’ve never known

I’ll bring thunder, I’ll bring rain, oh

When I’m finished, they won’t even know your name You brought the flames and you put me through hell

I had to learn how to fight for myself

And we both know all the truth I could tell

I’ll just say this is “I wish you farewell” I hope you’re somewhere prayin’, prayin’

I hope your soul is changin’, changin’

I hope you find your peace

Falling on your knees, prayin’ Oh, sometimes, I pray for you at night

Someday, maybe you’ll see the light

Oh, some say, in life, you’re gonna get what you give

But some things only God can forgive I hope you’re somewhere prayin’, prayin’

I hope your soul is changin’, changin’

I hope you find your peace

Falling on your knees, prayin’