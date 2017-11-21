The Daily Song: Rise Up (Andra Day) The Nor’easters

I gave a lot of thought this afternoon to what I wanted to choose as my Daily Song before deciding on this cover of Andra Day’s Rise Up. There were other directions I could have gone but song always reminds me of our strength and resilience as human beings, our capacity for compassion, for empathy.

Rise Up

You’re broken down and tired

Of living life on a merry go round

And you can’t find the fighter

But I see it in you so we gonna walk it out

And move mountains

We gonna walk it out

And move mountains

And I’ll rise up

I’ll rise like the day

I’ll rise up

I’ll rise unafraid

I’ll rise up

And I’ll do it a thousand times again

And I’ll rise up

High like the waves

I’ll rise up

In spite of the ache

I’ll rise up

And I’ll do it a thousands times again

For you

For you

For you

For you

When the silence isn’t quiet

And it feels like it’s getting hard to breathe

And I know you feel like dying

But I promise we’ll take the world to its feet

And move mountains

We’ll take it to its feet

And move mountains

And I’ll rise up

I’ll rise like the day

I’ll rise up

I’ll rise unafraid

I’ll rise up

And I’ll do it a thousand times again

For you

For you

For you

For you

All we need, all we need is hope

And for that we have each other

And for that we have each other

We will rise

We will rise

We’ll rise, oh oh

We’ll rise

I’ll rise up

Rise like the day

I’ll rise up

In spite of the ache

I will rise a thousands times again

And we’ll rise up

Rise like the waves

We’ll rise up

In spite of the ache

We’ll rise up

And we’ll do it a thousands times again

For you oh oh oh oh oh

For you oh oh oh oh oh

For you oh oh oh oh oh

For you

Written by Cassandra Monique Batie, Jennifer Decilveo