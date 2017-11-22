This piece was inspired by the title of a Matthew Mayfield song.
Wandering
long stark white hallways
of the maze in my mind
that I have rendered featureless
sterile
scrubbed clean
with sand
until it sparkles
until it bleeds
I have inhaled all the memory
all the chaos
the pain
deeply into my lungs
in an effort to purify it
bronchi of sage and charcoal
I breathe out in black
a thick cloud of smoke
that floats in the air
leaving me empty
momentarily pure
weightless
