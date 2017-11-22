This piece was inspired by the title of a Matthew Mayfield song.

Wandering

long stark white hallways

of the maze in my mind

that I have rendered featureless

sterile

scrubbed clean

with sand

until it sparkles

until it bleeds

I have inhaled all the memory

all the chaos

the pain

deeply into my lungs

in an effort to purify it

bronchi of sage and charcoal

I breathe out in black

a thick cloud of smoke

that floats in the air

leaving me empty

momentarily pure

weightless

Image courtesy of Pinterest

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved