Sharp edged truths
crystallize in my throat
cut me on faceted edges
as I swallow them hard
with a shot of whiskey
laugh huskily at the irony
of gagging on riches
I long to spit these blood diamonds
Rubies
emeralds
into cupped hands
witness the polish they bear
from fire that simmers in my belly
fed on the dry kindling
of a lifetime of suppressed grief
rage
passion
a reckless surgeon
I will slice open my gut
with scalpel
extract them one by one
listen to them ring
as they hit stainless bowl
before stitching myself back up
with thick black thread
Perhaps I will use these gems to buy freedom
from the heavy shackles of memory
expectation
that chafe at wrists
ankles
raw heart
finally unencumbered
I will walk again barefoot
on crisp leaves
a crown of woven branches
and scarlet flowers upon my head
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth
