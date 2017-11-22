time who kills – samantha lucero

time who kills:

all things.

startling with the drip of a chrysalis stuck threading in a tapered night that once slurped on breast milk and sour bread. a man where clearwing moths have suckled in.

though he peals in fishnets, loud in a mouthy reservoir of silk,

cum is mud, and mud-worms next to a flaring wing, flowering on a spectral chin, making a seedling.

he’s supine underneath the antlers of his boney hands, he’s castrated

or perhaps submerged in the deepest pore of hell. his sons are the immaterial sky, the apathetic sea, the under-dark.

parents, handfuls of dirt, the bleeding ulcers inside the intestines of earth.

father time, luxuriating in an oblong sludge, in chianti bottles marked vintage,

“vintage has to be over twenty-five years,” that cunt would squawk, “antique has to be over 100.”

where are the unwashed…