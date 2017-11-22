Why It Goes This Way-Olde Punk

Hauntingly beautiful writing from Olde Punk
standing together we stand apart
You spoke last but I fell at the start
I see you
you can see me
I.C.U.
this fragility
invalid, pallid
I move to speak
cast down and out
somehow impenetrable
the air that surrounds us
I know we have begun
the ending of our love
I’m not sure how to say
you will always be a part of me
I am who I am due to you
but what we had has faded
from view
candid heartbeat of the after
you pinching the bridge of your nose
time drifts on solar winds
winding the clock to our close
I am being ripped apart
and pieced together again
the strain of your iris
speaking the tongues of goodbye
a shroud lays upon the casket of love
I recall that both of us dressed in black
that day
a scar on the history of our souls
