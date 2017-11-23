String Theory

The strings of my heart
are like the strings of a guitar
thin, seemingly fragile
but steel, with tensile strength
They dig into tender tissue
create calluses
sometimes draw blood
when strummed too much
At times
the music they produce
too flat
when these strings sag with weariness
too sharp
when they are wound too tight
When pulled to the breaking point
they can snap
broken strands
curling into themselves protectively
damage seemingly irreparable
Each string of my heart
can ring individually with acoustic clarity
notes floating gently in the air
tickling your inner ear
Together
these heartstrings
create complex chords
Sing my truth
play a haunting song
that draws you closer
invites you in
swirls in your head
calls to your heart
until your heartstrings start
to vibrate in tune with mine
Perhaps we will play a duet
create a joyful noise
