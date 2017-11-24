The Daily Song: Nothing Compares 2 U (Prince)/Chris Cornell

Heartbreaking. Beautiful. Chills.

“Nothing Compares 2 U”

It’s been seven hours and fifteen daysSince u took your love awayI go out every night and sleep all daySince u took your love awaySince u been gone I can do whatever I wantI can see whomever I chooseI can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurantBut nothingI said nothing can take away these blues

`Cause nothing compares

Nothing compares 2 u

It’s been so lonely without u here

Like a bird without a song

Nothing can stop these lonely tears from falling

Tell me baby where did I go wrong

I could put my arms around every boy I see

But they’d only remind me of you

I went to the doctor and guess what he told me

Guess what he told me

He said, “Girl, you better try to have fun no matter what you do.”

But he’s a fool

`Cause nothing compares

Nothing compares 2 u

All the flowers that u planted, mama

In the back yard

All died when u went away

I know that living with u baby was sometimes hard

But I’m willing to give it another try

Nothing compares

Nothing compares 2 u

Nothing compares

Nothing compares 2 u

Nothing compares

Nothing compares 2 u