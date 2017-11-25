The Daily Song: You + Me/You and Me

The beautiful harmonies of You + Me
“You And Me”
You and me were always with each other
Before we knew the other was ever there
You and me, we belong together
Just like a breath needs the airI told you if you called I would come runnin’
Across the highs, the lows and the in-betweens
You and me we’ve got two minds that think as one
And our hearts march to the same beatThey say everything it happens for a reason
You can be flawed enough, but perfect for a person
Someone who will be there for you when you fall apart
Guiding your direction when you’re riding through the darkOh that’s you and me
You and me we’re searching for the same light
They say everything it happens for a reason
And they say everything it happens for a reason
Oh that’s you and me [x3]
You and me we’re searching for the same light
Desperate for a cure to this disease
Well some days are better than others
But I fear no thing as long as you’re with me
Oh that’s you and me [x3]
That’s you and me [x2]