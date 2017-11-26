25th November 2017 – Come Sit With Me – In the Go Dog Go Tree Top Café

Go Dog Go Café

at my poetry club we spend time over November poems and hot coffee

“Sometimes, people can go missing right before our very eyes. Sometimes, people discover you, even though they’ve been looking at you all the entire time. Sometimes, we lose sight of ourselves when we’re not paying enough attention. We all get lost once in a while, sometimes by choice, sometimes due to forces beyond our control. When we learn what it is our soul needs to learn, the path presents itself. Sometimes we see the way out but wander further and deeper despite ourselves; the fear, the anger or the sadness preventing us returning. Sometimes we prefer to be lost and wandering, sometimes it’s easier. Sometimes we find our own way out. But regardless, always, we are found.”

― Cecelia Ahern, A Place Called Here

It’s been awhile since I posted in the café and I have missed…