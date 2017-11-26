My latest piece on Blood Into Ink
I wear my sins openly
black ink tattoos
scrolled over arms
legs
stomach
back
history of the girl I was
the woman I became
I do not lower my eyes
in shame
deference
to your delicate sensibilities
I meet
your questions
judgements
head on
you are not my god
not my priest
the fate of my soul
has never rested
in your hands
keep your pebbles
your stones
away from my house
this sacred temple
I have shattered more than once
re-glued my pieces back together
fractured mosaic of
glass
mirror
copper
steel
do not rest your eyes long
in direct sun
or by full moon
I hear the light
can be blinding
Image courtesy of Melonhead Gallery and Pinterest
