Blood Into Ink

I wear my sins openly

black ink tattoos

scrolled over arms

legs

stomach

back

history of the girl I was

the woman I became

I do not lower my eyes

in shame

deference

to your delicate sensibilities

I meet

your questions

judgements

head on

you are not my god

not my priest

the fate of my soul

has never rested

in your hands

keep your pebbles

your stones

away from my house

this sacred temple

I have shattered more than once

re-glued my pieces back together

fractured mosaic of

glass

mirror

copper

steel

do not rest your eyes long

in direct sun

or by full moon

I hear the light

can be blinding

Image courtesy of Melonhead Gallery and Pinterest

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved