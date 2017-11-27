Surface Dweller – 1Wise-Woman

A Forum for Divergent Literature

Prison of promises

Delusions for the damned

Lies and betrayal

Death comes in intervals

Layer upon layer

Until all that is left are

Living dead

Shuffling round my head

Knocking at the door

Needing more

Offering less

Say you will save me

Whispering I love you

Behind my back

Fingers crossed

Soul stealer

Contradictions collect

In cranial crevices

Where absurdity blurs

Redundant reality

Devil keeps me company

Tap tap tapping claws

On protruding spine

Reciting rhymes

Psalms of sacrifice

Fracturing fault lines

Interrupting time

Minutia mocks me

Days become weeks

Become months

Become hell on earth

Eroded

Dusted eyes

Search ashen skies

Stifling cries

Regurgitated hope

Assures every ending

Begets a new beginning

Rueful rebirth

I’m waiting

Gunpowder on my breath

Surface dwellers

Feign faith

While I die my last death

