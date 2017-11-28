Your eyes are sometimes
All I can think of
When I lie here alone at night
In the bed we used to share
How you used to
Lie here next to me
Your eyes looking into mine
Giving me a glimpse
Into your fascinating brain
Open and vulnerable
But always a little mystery
Retained, something held back
Your mouth is sometimes
All I can think of
When I wake up in the morning
And your side of the bed
Is still cold and empty
How I used to run my thumb
Across your full bottom lip
Savoring the moment
Before I leaned in
For your warm morning kiss
Your hand is sometimes
All I can think of
When I sit alone on the sofa
Watching the shows
We used to share
The faint scars on your knuckles
From a dust-up on your bicycle
How our fingers used to intertwine
As if they had been made
To nest together
Your skin is sometimes
All I can think of
As I do the wash up
Remembering the lovely
Curve of your neck
Your tattoo peeking out of
Your collar
How I used to come up behind you
And breathe in your scent
Before running my face against
That soft, smooth curve
Your laugh is sometimes
All I can think of
As I walk these city streets
Without you
By my side
The way you would toss
Back your head
Eyes crinkling
Your mirth uncontained
Making me laugh too
Your heart is sometimes
All I can think of
As I learn to live
Without you
It used to be
The place where I lived
Your absence
Is a presence
You are nowhere
And everywhere still
To me
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved