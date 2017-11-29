AUTODIDACT – A.G. Diedericks

A.G. Diedericks is in the house at Sudden Denouement
Yes
I’m uneducated
punktuated by subversion
My verses run grades in reverse
I see only art in my continuum
I am averse to your curriculum
There’s no path for me in math
No rhythm in my algorithm
No symmetry in my poetry
I bastardize
established linguistics
I do it
Just to smite the elitist erudite
My philosophy is detached from your morphology
My beleaguered elocution
poisons Ivy league institutions
I am an alumnus
from the college of sacrilege
This is the narrative of a native
in class with the iconoclasts
We block the conjecture
I put a sock in the lecturer; Leave ’em annoyed
As i rock to the literature of pink floyd
I’m tryin’ to hold this mic, but my fingers keep slippin’
like Sigmund Freud
[ A.G. Diedericks: “write what you know” are the four most soporific
words I’ve ever heard. I am a divergent writer…
