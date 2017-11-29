Blood Into Ink Writing Contest: Deadline Extended until Friday, December 10th

In order to give people a little more time to submit writing during the busy holiday season, the curators of Blood Into Ink have extended the contest submission deadline to Sunday, December 10th.

Blood Into Ink, a safe space for survivors of trauma/abuse, has been deeply moved by the national embrace of the #MeToo Campaign. #MeToo has provided a way for women and men to tell their truths about their experiences with sexual assault and/or harassment in a way that feels comfortable to them. We believe that breaking the silence and telling these stories matters. To honor this campaign, Blood Into Ink is holding a #MeToo Writing Contest to recruit new writers for the Collective. We welcome submissions about all forms of trauma: child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, natural disaster, addiction, mental health, etc.– whatever you have survived that has shaped you.

Prompt: #MeToo

Formats accepted: Poem, prose, fiction, essay, spoken word or video*

More than 50 words; Less than 750

Prizes:

1st place Membership as a Curator in the Blood Into Ink Collective. The winning entry will be published on Blood Into Ink and Whisper and the Roar.

2nd place Status as a Guest Contributor in the Blood Into Ink Collective. The second place entry will be published on Blood Into Ink and Whisper and the Roar.

3rd place The third place entry will be published on Blood Into Ink and Whisper and the Roar.

Additional worthy submissions may be published on Blood Into Ink at the discretion of the Curators

Submissions Accepted: 11/1/2017 through 12/10/2017

Send up to 3 pieces of original writing in either PDF or Word document attached to an email that includes your real name as well as the name you publish your writing under. Although we prefer previously unpublished work, we will consider published work as long as it has ONLY been published on a blog. You must own the rights to any work you submit to Blood Into Ink

Include a brief biography that includes a link to your website/social media site where readers can go to read more of your writing if applicable.

Please attach a suggested image for each piece of writing that you submit

Send your submissions to: bloodintoink2017@gmail.com by midnight on Sunday, December 10, 2017

Finalists will be contacted by Blood Into Ink no later than January 15, 2018.

*Audio and video pieces should be accompanied by a text version of the piece.

Images courtesy of Pinterest