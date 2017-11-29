My latest piece on Blood Into Ink
it took time
to reach the dusty crossroads
but only a moment
to sell my soul to The Devil
a willing sacrifice
sign the legally binding documents
in thin purple Sharpie
I swallowed my qualms like raw oysters
briny
slick
as I gagged them down my throat
ate my pride sliced
on gluten free crackers
followed by
chilled Riesling
crisp with green apple
minerals
to get it down
naively believing
this would make me happy
repair what had broken
heal the shame
guilt
etched onto my palms
told myself
this time could be different
would be different
convinced myself
that I had misread the Tarot
no true High Priestess dispensing Justice
time to embrace Temperance
so easy
to chain myself on the Wheel of Fortune
accept Judgement that I was over-sensitive
too emotional
untrusting
finding out I that I was right the first time
should be more satisfying
how much…
