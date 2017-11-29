Blood Into Ink

it took time

to reach the dusty crossroads

but only a moment

to sell my soul to The Devil

a willing sacrifice

sign the legally binding documents

in thin purple Sharpie

I swallowed my qualms like raw oysters

briny

slick

as I gagged them down my throat

ate my pride sliced

on gluten free crackers

followed by

chilled Riesling

crisp with green apple

minerals

to get it down

naively believing

this would make me happy

repair what had broken

heal the shame

guilt

etched onto my palms

told myself

this time could be different

would be different

convinced myself

that I had misread the Tarot

no true High Priestess dispensing Justice

time to embrace Temperance

so easy

to chain myself on the Wheel of Fortune

accept Judgement that I was over-sensitive

too emotional

untrusting

finding out I that I was right the first time

should be more satisfying

how much…