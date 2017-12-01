Winter Holiday Writing Prompt Challenge: Upon the Next Morning-Eric Syrdal

These 10 digits

the very same

belonging to him

but the last time here

that they were imbedded in this

thick cold conglomeration of ice

how as a boy

he would wiggle his toes in it

daring to keep his aching flesh submerged

his nerve endings screaming for mercy

he,

using the one thing that separates man from beast

free will

to go against instinct

to force through pain to accomplish a goal

whatever that goal might be

no matter how raw and selfish

for sport or good will

he would not withdraw his digits from the snow

and endure the agony to follow through to the end

of experiencing the moment of being barefoot in nature

a part of the planet

a part of the whole of mankind

something bigger than self

and to his aged eyes

now frosted with the gleam of childhood memories

the icy frozen world around him awoke

with the gentle sounds of daybreak

thin wisps of smoke crawled from chimney crowns

to reach skyward to the clear blue of morning

he drew in a deep breath

with the popping and wheezing of ribs

muscles not used for so long to inhale such a deep draught of morning air

a crack in the back as he straightened

and raised withered limbs to the heavens

from a distance he would be seen

as a man throwing his arms up in cheer

standing in a nightgown

ankle deep in the Christmas morning snow

but from his own perspective

he was a man

drawing, not his one millionth breath of air

but a single, virgin supply

his first of many

in this new world

free of the bonds of misery and anger

a pilgrim newly arrived

to begin a new life

in a new country

of bright joy and new found purpose

to become such a man as to be looked upon fondly

and to be seen as a blessing to everyone

It’s a tradition in my house that on Christmas eve we watch, “A Christmas Carol”. Our favorite version of this stars George C Scott as Scrooge. A Christmas Carol has always been a story that touches my heart very deeply. I am so in love with the idea of being able to redeem yourself after being so dastardly for so long. Scrooges rebirth at the end always leaves me with hope that mankind can do the same thing. We can be who we were meant to be at any time. Just by willing it so. Just by changing our ways and trying to be better. So I chose this song that is part of the soundtrack for the movie!

It has such an olde world feel to it. One of the things I enjoy the most about A Christmas Carol is it tells you a good story without beating you over the head with religious dogma. It is a good story and it continues to inspire me every year.