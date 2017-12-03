Bah, Humbug

Written last year when I couldn’t quite get my jolly on. . .
My mood
simply has no respect
for the date
December 7th
the calendar announces
helpfully
cheerfully
but I am not cheerful
holiday spirit
is not what has been
dogging my footsteps
these many weeks
I did not realize
until I moved to this neighborhood
that competitive outdoor
Christmas decorating
is a thing
it starts the day after Thanksgiving
I feel badly for my neighbors
who are Jewish, Muslim or atheists
or minimalists
there is no escaping
Christmas here
I suspect the electric company
makes a killing in December
Other years I have enjoyed
the light show
displays ranging
from the lovely
to the sacred
to “bigger must be better”
to profane
I have never figured out
which category
the inflatable T-rex wearing a Santa hat
wrapped gift in claws
falls into
or what exactly he has to do
with Christmas
but such philosophical musing
is beyond me right now
I have tried to fill
Spotify playlists
with sprightly holiday tunes
I find myself tiring them very quickly
one song and I’m done quickly
back to Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton
and Amy Winehouse
because nothing craves
heartbreaking love songs
like my current mood
every time I think that
the raw edges of my depression
have started to mend
they get itchy
I scratch
and they bleed
So I don’t think that
I will be watching
It’s A Wonderful Life
or Frosty this weekend
actually, I wouldn’t watch
Frosty any weekend
(I hate Frosty even when
I am not depressed)
but there’s always
How The Grinch Stole Christmas
or maybe The Thin Man
William Powell and Myra Loy
may be just snarky enough for me
Hell, if all else fails
there is always Home Alone
or Die Hard. . .
© 2016 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved