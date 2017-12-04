Candice Louisa Daquin/The Feathered Sleep
Don’t open your chest up
let the butterflies out
burn the velvet gloves and seek to trust
hands held over hands in circles
dancing to the gravy of secure claim
Don’t risk dissolution
by the marble hands of your own family
it never gets easier
a little death upon a little death
pursed words kissing with violence
and just as you know all these things
you hang yourself by the neck
that’s the fool who is a child
keeps returning to empty chairs
all fall down
such is the rope burn
when love turns cruel
when love lets you down
family existing to crush the lotus
how then does the bloom float
something wide and spectacular
with waterlogged roots seeking ground
how then does the moon touch water?
reflecting shapes of wonder against glass
the hurt is
fierce and terrible
the tiger is
open mouthed
the knife digs
deep into…
