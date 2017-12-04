Eavesdropping on an Anarchist’s Monologue at the Post Office – Introducing Josh Dale

A Forum for Divergent Literature

Eavesdropping on an Anarchist’s Monologue at the Post Office

Here you are,

fumbling for change in your early 60’s,

to get the fucking technology to work

Shouldn’t you be in Orlando with a beer gut?

(Copy machine fails to cooperate)

Corporate America, pssh!

I’m minding my own business at the kiosk,

listening to the Republicans taking over shit for the next 30 years.

Are you an anarchist, sir?

Or have you been left behind?

Fucking Americans, wake up!

Mid. Term. Elections. Are. The. Most. Important.

I do want to vote,

will you, honestly, dear sir?

(He’s still fumbling around with an early 00’s copy machine)

I know the woman mailing Christmas

heard your fucking shit and goddamn Democrats.

I did,

and I’m not even trying to, sir.

Will you throw your torch into the pyre

or is that asking too much?

You’ve had your whole life to tear the system…