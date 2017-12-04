Requiem of a Red Hood…

My Sword and Shield....

this swatch I hold

this bit of fabric

the color of love and sacrifice

and the testament to the struggle of two souls

in time’s bitter unraveling

she and I were bound

like the threads here

in the construction of this cloth

I, the warp

She, the weft

neither could exist without the other

neither filament could lend its strength

to this tapestry

without the presence of its kindred fiber

yet when I stand here

in the silent reverence of this wood

and listen to the far off songs

of warbler and wood thrush

this singular moment does not exist just for me

though she no longer walks the wooded trail

beside me

I can feel her spirit here

close my eyes

and my ears can hear her breathing

her scent penetrates my canid nose

her heartbeat still pulses on my tongue

as her life runs

hot and wet down…