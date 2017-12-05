Differences-Olde Punk/RamJet Poetry

Olde Punk giving me chills
It could have been different
I remember snow falling
and a fleet of foxes
leaving soft trail in the new drifts
hot chocolate flavored whiskey
herb and venison stew simmering slow
Desperate Journalist playing in the den
parliaments and democracies worrying
about volcanoes and nuclear storms
a twinkle in the eye
bite down on the Bitcoin billionaire
I caressed the words you were forming
sanctity in the silence before
knickers and freshly laundered sheets
on the morning a crispness, cruel
a cramp in the muscles, except
in your mind
fever came quickly with the fallout days
underscored by semantics of reason
bright were the goodbyes in a Viking pyre sort-of-way
conspiracies and treason
flags of our palace tattered
dreaming a distant tomorrow
I felt I was falling backward
I of the small sorrows
you were crying but I couldn’t stop it
I was trying but you couldn’t stop it
we…
View original post 55 more words