Introducing lulia Halatz – What can I give you?

Meet lulia Halatz, new member of Sudden Denouement

A Forum for Divergent Literature

What can I give you? lulia Halatz

What can I give you? I am the blue
as imagined by a blind
and the roots of knowledge
as watered by a scholar.

I am the yellow
wind and the mauve
respond of light
perched
in the ubiquitous trees
tethered in the clouds
that barely scratch
the sky.

I am the green
storm and colorless waves
that wished upon a mountain
to break water in tryst
with the sun.

Not by blindness
we can reorder colors
but by the painting of a soul
in a moment tender
as the liquid moon
is quivering above the forest.

lulia Halatz describes herself as one who is in love with words. She states, "I write stories about dreams and goals, failure and foible, fallacy and reality, blossoming and withering. About the spears from life that make me glint. I am a teacher of English by…

