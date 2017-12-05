Introducing lulia Halatz – What can I give you?

A Forum for Divergent Literature

What can I give you? lulia Halatz

What can I give you? I am the blue

as imagined by a blind

and the roots of knowledge

as watered by a scholar.

I am the yellow

wind and the mauve

respond of light

perched

in the ubiquitous trees

tethered in the clouds

that barely scratch

the sky.

I am the green

storm and colorless waves

that wished upon a mountain

to break water in tryst

with the sun.

Not by blindness

we can reorder colors

but by the painting of a soul

in a moment tender

as the liquid moon

is quivering above the forest.

[lulia Halatz describes herself as one who is in love with words. She states, “I write stories about dreams and goals, failure and foible, fallacy and reality, blossoming and withering. About the spears from life that make me glint. I am a teacher of English by…