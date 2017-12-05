Squire…-Eric Syrdal

Whisper and the Roar

without a word

I gently laid

the last

of her armor

on the ground

it had been hours since

we had started talking

and I could see

little by little

she began to remove it

piece by piece

unbuckling leather straps

and sliding off sleeves of mail

I, understanding the ceremony

involved in this

and the sanctity of this place

I, fell into my role

taking the pieces one by one

carefully cleaning and mending them

by the light of our conversation

reverently arranging them

before her

so that she may don them

at any time

my labor complete

it would have been easy

to get lost in the sight of her there

to drown in the depths of her eyes

as she spoke about the things

that clawed at the walls of her heart

to focus on

some curvaceous part of her

that was only a moment ago

entrenched…