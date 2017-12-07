fever comes upon me
suddenly
flaming cheeks
streak with crystallized salt
as drops of sweat
meander from dark matted hair
to sharp bare collar bone
ice blossoms
silver calcium roses
deep in my marrow
such a beautiful ache
as I shiver-burn
shot of flash-frozen vodka
down the back of the throat
it is now
that I speak in tongues
phantom snakes
twined around my arms
it is now
that I sing the songs of my dead
in ancient syllables known only to poets
madwomen in their attics
and the ghosts that gather near me
reaching out hungry hands
to absorb heat radiating
from my blistered skin
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
2 thoughts on “feverish”
How poignant and what beautiful imagery! 💕
Thank you so much Varnika
