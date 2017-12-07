Meet Kristiana Reed/Whisper and the Roar
Metamorphosis Pt. 1
Limp and beautiful
she hung
foetal, knee to chin
shimmering in sun
and starlight
reflected in morning dew
slipping beneath curled toes
foetal, knee to chin
woven membrane
silk in which to blossom
to grow.
Limp and broken
she hung
stretched feet dangling
low
deformed wings
hints of blue
she could have been so beautiful
ripped too early
layers of silk torn in two
in which she blossomed
and bled.
Metamorphosis Pt. 2
Time taught her fingers to work
Bandaged bruises
Marionette strings holding
Up smiles
At first she flitted
Between flowers and trees
Flirted with destiny
Towing her baggage
Learning to love
Her damage
Patience with needle and thread
Spun silk sewn
into the fibre
Of her very being
Soothed bruises
And her heart of lead
From crawling on awkward knees
Wind whistled softly
Lifting paper thin wings
Made of steel.
One thought on “Meet new Whisper and the Roar Contributing Writer Kristiana Reed- Metamorphosis”
Lovely
