Meet new Whisper and the Roar Contributing Writer Kristiana Reed- Metamorphosis

Whisper and the Roar

Metamorphosis Pt. 1

Limp and beautiful

she hung

foetal, knee to chin

shimmering in sun

and starlight

reflected in morning dew

slipping beneath curled toes

foetal, knee to chin

woven membrane

silk in which to blossom

to grow.

Limp and broken

she hung

stretched feet dangling

low

deformed wings

hints of blue

she could have been so beautiful

ripped too early

layers of silk torn in two

in which she blossomed

and bled.

Metamorphosis Pt. 2

Time taught her fingers to work

Bandaged bruises

Marionette strings holding

Up smiles

At first she flitted

Between flowers and trees

Flirted with destiny

Towing her baggage

Learning to love

Her damage

Patience with needle and thread

Spun silk sewn

into the fibre

Of her very being

Soothed bruises

And her heart of lead

From crawling on awkward knees

Wind whistled softly

Lifting paper thin wings

Made of steel.

