Shifting Sands

Last Spring I took my first Creative Writing Class. One of our short in-class assignments was to take a pleasant memory and write it as if it were a horror story without altering any of the details. I recently stumbled across the notes for that class and decided to polish it up for posting

high noon sun

baked sand

under their feet

cousins 4 and 8

bright plastic buckets in hand

aching call of the gulls

stranger at the pipe

where water flows clear

salt free

down to ocean’s taboo edge

they are not allowed to go down there alone

dangerous they are told

but adults distracted yards away

by their dime store novels

cryptic conversations

that bore them to tears

parallel digging with strange girl in the deep sand

few words exchanged

something about her eyes

unsettling

building ephemeral castles

before knocking them down

again

and again

tired of this ritual

her 8 years old eyes slide toward shore line

incoming tide hypnotizing

tugging at her navel

so tempting to drop her shovel

walk out where it isn’t allowed

stick her foot into the ice cold

Atlantic water

and just keep walking

no looking back

mermaids were

calling her home