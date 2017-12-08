Winter-Davy D & Howard Bond

Inside the Mind of Davy D

Welcome to this week’s edition of Poetic Beats with Howard Bond and Davy D, recorded on the 4th of December 2017 on Red Kite Radio.

Winter (at least the calendar Winter) has arrived in the UK. In today’s programme we read and discuss Davy D’s poem Winter, as well at looking at five amazing facts about Winter and snow that you may not have heard.

Winter

She dropped in last night.

It had been a while.

I missed her at first,

too busy slaying dragons

in the Kingdom of Nod.

Her calling card of white blankets and

grey sky fire the child in me.

Visions of snowball fights

And snowmen draw me outside.

Her…