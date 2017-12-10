Now someone hates me

Murder Tramp Birthday

You ever run into someone on town and instantly get a feeling that they hate you? It happened again.

I’m not sure, of course, we locked eyes only for a brief moment,

as I, standing at the checkout, balancing a bag of Cheetos on my arm and my wallet nailed between my chin and shoulder, desperately trying to insert my Visa card in the reader while answering the phone,

and you, a few inches away, your eyes glistening with disgust,

drifting over my frayed jeans clasping delightfully over my ass, my Dimmu Borgir t-shirt and the black eyeliner smeared out a tad around my left eye.

The mere sight of me has awoken a rage within you,

a fatal combination of sexual frustration and a mere lust for power

You reach forward, making sure to let your arm stroke along my back although there’s plenty of space around…