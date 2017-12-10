The Daily Song: Lydia Liza and Josiah Lemanski- Baby, It’s Cold Outside (Consent)

There is probably no winter holiday song more controversial than Baby It’s Cold Outside. Some call it a classic date rape song. Others call it sly stab of the sexual mores of the 1950’s which is really about a woman choosing her sexuality. I’ll let you decide for yourself. Here is Lydia Liza and Josiah Lemanski with their re-imagined version of the lyrics.

Baby It’s Cold Outside (Consent)

I really can’t stay/(Baby I’m fine with that)

I’ve got to go away (Baby I’m cool with that)

This evening has been (Been hoping you get home safe)

So very nice (I’m glad you had a real good time)

My mother will start to worry (Call her so she knows that you’re coming)

Father will be pacing the floor (Better get your car a-humming)

So really I’d better scurry (No rush)

Should I use the front or back door? (Which one are you pulling towards more?)

The neighbors might think (That you’re a real nice girl)

What is this drink? (Pomegranate La Croix)

I wish I knew how (Maybe I can help you out)

To break this spell (I don’t know what you’re talking about)

I ought to say no, no, no (you reserve the right to say no)

At least I’m gonna say that I tried (you reserve the right to say no)

I really can’t stay (…Well you don’t have to)

Baby it’s cold outside

I’ve got to get home (Do you know how to get there from here)

Say, where is my coat (I’ll go and grab it my dear)

You’ve really been grand (We’ll have to do this again)

Yes I agree (How ’bout the Cheesecake Factory?)

We’re bound to be talking tomorrow (Text me at your earliest convenience)

At least I have been getting that vibe (Unless I catch pneumonia and die)

I’ll be on my way (Thanks for the great night)