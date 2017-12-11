December Ghost

I have been walking
Through the holiday season
As if from the inside
Of an ice tunnel
I see cheerful lights
I hear joyous voices
I smell pine
But everything is muffled, remote
I experience these sensations
From a distance
As I trod Locust Walk
On my way to my
Sterile subterranean office
I know that I will yet again
Spend too many hours
Trying to wrestle
My focus, attention span
Back onto work
Deadlines looming
My thoughts too easily
Wander away into ether
Other commuters
Look as though they
Are on another plain
Of existence
Our colors, our vibrancy
Do not match
No look of recognition
No acknowledgement
As we pass each other
They are like ghosts
Drifting by on the cobblestones
It occurs to me
That perhaps it is I
Who has become
The ghost
Washed out
Stretched thin
Rendered transparent
Insubstantial
Liable to disintegrate
Become completely
Incorporeal
If strong enough winds blow
