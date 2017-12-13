Subterranean Novellas – Aurora Phoenix

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

he is sleeping

fetally curled

as the narrow bench allows

hairily bedraggled

a forlorn green bean

hopelessly lost in a crisper corner.

insensible to the hubbub

lurch oblivious

sea legs unconscious.

his story has uncracked bindings

though I inescapably

draft this chapter

unimaginatively entitled

“homeless”

subtitled

survival strategies for bitter blustery days

they wear their privilege

like their pancake

precisely overdone

accentuating blemishes

it purports to mask.

like spanx in overtime

containing wayward bulges

they convulse in paroxysms

suppressed schoolgirl giggles

as they selfie mock him –

these southern belles

similarly lionizing

life’s half century

in the city

that will never sleep

do I,

in the crushed velvet burnout

that is my poetic soul,

bear closer resemblance

to an urban misfit

escaping frigidity

cloaked in congealed

eau de shame

than I do

the pungently judging

glam squad clique

clicking and cackling

in cringe-worthy

mean girl couture?

I hope,

fervently as…