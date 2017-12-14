The Daily Song: You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch-Thurl Ravenscroft

Because The Grinch is my absolute favorite

You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch

You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch

You really are a heel

You’re as cuddly as a cactus

You’re as charming as an eel

Mr. Grinch

You’re a bad banana with a greasy black peel

You’re a monster, Mr. Grinch

Your heart’s an empty hole

Your brain is full of spiders

You’ve got garlic in your soul, Mr Grinch

I wouldn’t touch you with a

Thirty-nine and a half foot pole

You’re a vile one, Mr. Grinch

You have termites in your smile

You have all the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile

Mr Grinch

Given the choice between the two of you

I’d take the seasick crocodile

You’re a foul one, Mr. Grinch

You’re a nasty wasty skunk

Your heart is full of unwashed socks

Your soul is full of gunk

Mr Grinch