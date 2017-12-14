The Daily Song: You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch-Thurl Ravenscroft

Because The Grinch is my absolute favorite
You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch
You really are a heel
You’re as cuddly as a cactus
You’re as charming as an eel
Mr. Grinch
You’re a bad banana with a greasy black peel
You’re a monster, Mr. Grinch
Your heart’s an empty hole
Your brain is full of spiders
You’ve got garlic in your soul, Mr Grinch
I wouldn’t touch you with a
Thirty-nine and a half foot pole
You’re a vile one, Mr. Grinch
You have termites in your smile
You have all the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile
Mr Grinch
Given the choice between the two of you
I’d take the seasick crocodile
You’re a foul one, Mr. Grinch
You’re a nasty wasty skunk
Your heart is full of unwashed socks
Your soul is full of gunk
Mr Grinch
The three best words that best describe you
Are as follows, and I quote”
Stink
Stank
Stunk
You’re a rotter Mr Grinch
You’re the king of sinful sots
Your heart’s a dead tomato splotched with moldy purple spots
Mr Grinch
Your soul is an appalling dump heap
Overflowing with the most disgraceful
Assortment of deplorable rubbish imaginable
Mangled up in tangled up knots
You nauseate me, Mr Grinch
With a nauseous super nos
You’re a crooked jerky jockey and
You drive a crooked horse
Mr Grinch
You’re a three-decker sauerkraut
And toadstool sandwich
With arsenic sauce
Songwriters: Albert Hague / Theodor S. Geisel
You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC