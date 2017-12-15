A Voice Like Lava Flowed

Posted in PoetryTagged , , , , , ,

Once

I whispered my truths

to the unfeeling dawn

unheard

unacknowledged

my words

began to build up

choke me

overtake me

and in that stifling silence

I discovered a voice within myself

hot with rage

pain

deep in my soul

simmering

bubbling

in my gut

that erupted

unexpectedly

like a volcano

cleared away

the debris in my throat

 

I didn’t intend to shout my truths

 

But now that I have the dawn’s attention

I am reluctant to let it go

it does not feel

like time to go back to sleep

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s