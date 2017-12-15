A Voice Like Lava Flowed

Once
I whispered my truths
to the unfeeling dawn
unheard
unacknowledged
my words
began to build up
choke me
overtake me
and in that stifling silence
I discovered a voice within myself
hot with rage
pain
deep in my soul
simmering
bubbling
in my gut
that erupted
unexpectedly
like a volcano
cleared away
the debris in my throat
I didn’t intend to shout my truths
But now that I have the dawn’s attention
I am reluctant to let it go
it does not feel
like time to go back to sleep
